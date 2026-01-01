Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
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- MED & RECHigh Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)2.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDConsume Cannabis Co - Marion (MED)41.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is quite frankly my favorite errand to run every month. I was getting paid once a month by my previous employer so I set my stash up for a once monthly re-up cycle. Not long after I got my medical card I was at my monthly stop when I saw a dog on a leash in the building that was not a service dog. I confirmed with the staff that dogs were allowed in the building and ever since then I have brought my Daniff (English Mastiff x Great Dane) with me. She loves all the staff and they love her back! When we walk in she's jumping on the counter and getting showered with treats before I even get checked in lol. Love the store and the people in it. Great service, great deals, membership points exchangeable for cash, you name it.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins98.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co167.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
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