Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Cardwell, Missouri
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- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup181.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins192.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins205.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup228.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup253.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary254.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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