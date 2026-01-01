Dispensaries with an ATM in Carthage, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin11.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Nevada10 dealsPickup45.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is the only dispensary in this area so people who live around here really don't have a choice unless they want to drive an hour away. When they first opened up rec use here, the flower was old and dry. At least what I was getting was that way. Fast forward to 2025 and everything seems fresh now, but I do tend to look for new additions to the menu and get those. I saw where some people were complaining about price, but I compared the same exact products with dispensaries in KC and the prices are exactly the same. It's been my experience here where most of the staff are very friendly. Maybe not all of them all the time, but everyone has their bad days, so I don't fault them on that. Overall, I'd give this dispensary 4 out of 5 stars. The reason for the missing star is they don't have as large of a selection as other bigger dispensaries. But aside from that, these guys are right on par with everywhere else I've been to as far as staff, price and atmosphere. I'm very glad they are there because if they weren't, everybody would be driving to Joplin or KC all the time.read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic47.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup57.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MEDUnderground Dispensary - Miami37.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have had my card for awhile. I’ve been to many dispensary’s in that time. Never this one, as it is no where near where I live, but I am headed out of town. This place was great!!Morgan went above and beyond to answer a ton of questions, first on the phone (several times because I’m indecisive), then again from my car because I couldn’t go in. *side note I would have been annoyed with me, by a lot, but she never seemed that way. She continued with helping me curbside. People can make a huge difference in an otherwise normal day. She certainly did mine. Thanks again.read full review
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