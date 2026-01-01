Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Caruthersville, Missouri
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- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup109.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co156.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins167.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins169.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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