Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Cassville, Missouri
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- MEDThe Releaf Center - Bentonville23.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Awesome experience! Long read, BUT please take the time. I couldn't have asked for a better first-time experience for ALL of this. For this being something that's typically "scary" for first time users, you won't have that experience here. A little about my AMAZING experience. When I arrived, I was welcomed by the "door checker." It was chilly out and my first time (One page questionnaire to best serve you) and the "door checker" done his best to quickly sign me in, ensuring I wouldn't get cold. Once signed in I was brought in and asked preference in product to try. Once decision was made, I was taken to the next employee for the next step in the process. I was lead through the process and informed about the different perks/benefits in each of the different product options, ensuring I was comfortable, and knew what I was looking at, before proceeding. Once I chose my products of choice, I was informed of total and given a free T-Shirt, coke-can cooly, and a 20% discount, JUST for being a first-time customer. Paid for products, the products were explained and how to navigate use, if wasn't familiar. Was informed the benefits of each thing that was in the product I purchased and the things it could help with. Was then given an information sheet with the different benefits of things in the products and pharmacist information, should I ever have any questions. Then, was handed my purchased products and walked to the door. There's so much concern, care, love, knowledge, & passion, in these employees & what they do, that it's impossible for it to go unnoticed. For example, the employee that helped me with my decision in product, based on my needs AND preferences, stepped out with me to ensure me that I wasn't alone in my journey and not to be ashamed. That there was no such thing as a dumb question. They were all there with knowledge of different levels and if one didn't know another would. They learn from the pharmacist regularly, in varies ways. Didn't rush me off. Let me talk as long as I wanted/needed. Definitely made sure I knew I was welcomed back anytime. Also informed me about the delivery service option, should I ever want/need to use it. Before the end (and many times during) they ensured me it was ok to ask questions if I had any. They made it a priority to share the opportunity of their knowledge becoming my knowledge if it were an interest, before leaving. **RARE**OCCASION** ---- > I was very pleased with too many things to name, so please know, THIS is the reason, why I left a review. **!!WOW!!** Thanks for the amazing experience and incredible amount of knowledge, for just my FIRST TIME. **!!This location is my location of choice!!**read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup47.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins177.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup178.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins224.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup308.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.319.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
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