Dispensaries accepting cash in Chillicothe, Missouri
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- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Liberty9 dealsPickup60.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Gal who helped me (ugh, can't remember her name; sorry. [Petite redhead]), was super friendly and shared her experience and recommendation regarding my purchase. She was very friendly and genuine. I will definitely return to that location as long as they continue to employ folks like her. -Mikeread full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Moberly11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins66.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
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