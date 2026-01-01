Dispensaries with an ATM in Columbia, Missouri
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- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup1.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup2.4 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup3.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECMissouri Health & Wellness - Jefferson City26.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Moberly11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary54.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Troy8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins73.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Super clean, friendly, knowledgeable staff, above-and-beyond customer service, and they're super patient and kind. Only had a line one time that I've been there, but it moved quickly, and there is a steady stream of people coming and going. Staff were excellent helping me find the strains I wanted to get the effects I needed, as well as taking the time to explain all the details, like how to use each product, which terpenes did what, the process the different concentrates are made by, and really took the time with me to make sure I had the best possible products for my individual needs while keeping it all in my budget. This is my go-to store, and I'm really strong about supporting good businesses and good customer service, so I won't go anywhere else. They even keep your history and notes in their computers about prior purchases, preferences, and needs. Really on top of the game there. Having Happy Cloud right next door is icing on the cake- same company, same amazing service, and they will hook you up with all the supplies you need, from wraps to vapes to rigs. They also sell a lot of work from local artists and I prefer to support my community businesses anytime I can over faceless mega corps.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins84.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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