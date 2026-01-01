Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Creve Coeur, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup8.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins21.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECHeya - Saint Ann5.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester6.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester6.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - Bridgeton6.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
This is my store period! Every since I first walked in the door 3 months ago I have had nothing but great experiences with the staff and the selection, the deals, loyalty program and the atmosphere. The staff really are top notch, friendly knowledgeable, I don't/ won't shop anywhere else, I am a proper cannabis customer for life.read full review
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