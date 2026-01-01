Medical marijuana dispensaries in Creve Coeur, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins21.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester6.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester6.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECBloc Dispensary - Valley Park9.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
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