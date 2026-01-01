Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Des Peres, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1905
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins7.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup9.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester3.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester3.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECBloc Dispensary - Valley Park5.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Lindbergh (CLOSED)6.7 mi away
I went today for the second time ever. The first time was just to get a pre roll so I was in and out. Today I had to do some math with what I could afford and the lady at the front desk was very kind and helpful with that and was very friendly and welcoming. She made the experience really nice and easy. Plus I got some of their in house brand and it’s amazing. Got some of the Live Badder. Taste amazing and is super smooth.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.