Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Desloge, Missouri
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- MED & REC
4. Heya - Saint Ann59.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
- MED
6. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins65.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
9. Square Grouper Dispensary127.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & REC
11. Hippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup157.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & REC
15. Flora Farms - Humansville4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins166.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Kristy helped me find exactly what I needed for my arthritis pain. Everyone was very accommodating to my husband who had to shop for me because I forgot my license. He didn’t have a clue what he was doing but Kristy and everyone made it easy and he didn’t feel rushed or pressured. I’d give Flora in Humansville a 10 out of 10read full review
- MED & REC
22. The Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins234.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED
25. GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock16 dealsPickup239.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
29. GOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren28 dealsPickup269.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
30. GOOD DAY FARM - Monticello25 dealsPickup301.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
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