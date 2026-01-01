Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Desloge, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 206
All Dispensary results
- MED
4. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins65.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
6. Hippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup121.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & REC
7. Hippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup157.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & REC
18. Key Cannabis - KC North3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins234.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
24. LLEAF Dispensary303.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- REC
25. Star Buds - Westmont19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins303.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- REC
27. Star Buds - Riverside18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins310.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- REC
28. Star Buds - Hoffman21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins316.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- MED
30. The Magg Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins323.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.