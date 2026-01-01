Pet friendly dispensaries in Desloge, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 401
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
3. Heya - Saint Ann59.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
- MED & REC
10. Shangri-La - Columbia South1 dealPickup in under 30 mins121.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & REC
11. Shangri-La Columbia Superstore1 dealPickup121.7 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & REC
14. Easy Mountain - Republic168.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & REC
22. The Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins234.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
23. Perfect Plant Hemp Co234.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MED
24. The Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins235.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED
30. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins247.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.