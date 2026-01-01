Black-owned dispensaries in Desloge, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 81
All Dispensary results
- REC
9. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup282.6 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
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11. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins306.9 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
13. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins319.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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15. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup322.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
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16. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins351.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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18. Happy BudPickup404.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
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19. Magnolia Greens1 dealPickup435.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
21. Vape LabPickup474.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
24. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup197.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
26. Harvested Dreams479.9 mi awayClosed until 8:30am ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
- MED
28. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup425.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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