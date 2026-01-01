Woman-owned dispensaries in Desloge, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 215
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
3. Doobie Delivery (St. Louis)55.3 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MED
4. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins65.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
6. Maribis of Springfield (Medical)144.6 mi awayClosed until 7am CT
- MED
12. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins247.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- REC
15. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup295.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
17. LLEAF Dispensary303.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- REC
20. Star Buds - Riverside18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins310.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
27. The Magg Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins323.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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