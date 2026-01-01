Dispensaries accepting cash in Desloge, Missouri
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- MED & REC
5. CODES - Perryville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)47 dealsPickup in under 30 mins36.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & REC
9. GOOD DAY FARM - Ellisville (Med/Rec)40 dealsPickup in under 30 mins49.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
10. Flora Farms Chippewa4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
11. Flora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
14. GOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)39 dealsPickup55.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & REC
16. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
21. Verts– Pacific44.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- MED & REC
23. Proper Cannabis - South County45.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have been to many dispensaries around the State of Missouri and through out the conuntry. The people at Proper South County are the nicest people ever. They are super helpful, very knowledgeable on the product, and are very good on getting you in and out the door with the product you want. This will be my new go to dispensary when I’m home in St. Louis.read full review
- MED & REC
24. GOOD DAY FARM - Lindbergh (CLOSED)46.1 mi away
I went today for the second time ever. The first time was just to get a pre roll so I was in and out. Today I had to do some math with what I could afford and the lady at the front desk was very kind and helpful with that and was very friendly and welcoming. She made the experience really nice and easy. Plus I got some of their in house brand and it’s amazing. Got some of the Live Badder. Taste amazing and is super smooth.read full review
- MED & REC
25. Bloc Dispensary - Valley Park46.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
- MED & REC
29. Sunrise - St. Louis49.8 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
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