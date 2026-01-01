Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Desloge, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 204
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- MED & REC
1. GOOD DAY FARM - Springfield South (Med/Rec)39 dealsPickup in under 30 mins159.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
6. Perfect Plant Hemp Co234.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
12. LLEAF Dispensary303.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
14. Happy Hemp Farmacy347.7 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
16. Grass Roots349.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
27. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins402.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- MED
30. American Cannabis Company - Midwest City7 dealsPickup414.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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