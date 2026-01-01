Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Desloge, Missouri
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- MED & REC
2. Flora Farms Chippewa4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
3. Flora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
10. Kind Goods - Manchester50.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- REC
22. Ascend Cannabis - Fairview Heights58.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
During my second-ever visit last week, I thought I'd lost a keepsake -- my dead dog's ashes in a spent .38 casing -- when I pulled cash out my pocket. Went back and the manager spent 10 minutes reviewing tape before saying it wasn't lost there (later found it beneath the car seat). I thought that was extraordinarily considerate of the guy, and he made a customer for life. Nothing to dislike about the products, place or people. Can't say the same about Beyond/Hello, sorry I ever stepped foot in such a sterile place, with all the charm of a WalMart and employees only slightly more engaging. Ascend is superior in every respect.read full review
- MED & REC
23. Heya - Saint Ann59.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
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