Woman-owned dispensaries in Dexter, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 207
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins145.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins168.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)210.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins243.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary246.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy284.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots286.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup360.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup361.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins367.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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