Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Eldon, Missouri
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- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary14.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECMissouri Health & Wellness - Jefferson City26.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup40.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup45.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins66.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup90.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins91.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic96.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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