Pet friendly dispensaries in Ellisville, Missouri
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- MED & RECHeya - Saint Ann14.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
- MED & RECTerrabis - O'Fallon16.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
The convenience of order on leafy is great it’s so simple and fast! My dispensary Terrabis was great, they had a great selection of flower to choose from so there was plenty to choose from and they had a drive thru which makes thing even simpler!The service was friendly and fast and with great discounts for new customers along with discounts for returning to pickup any of there great buds! I will definitely be using this dispensary again! The flower / buds look great now it’s time to relax and taste this green goddess!read full review
- MED & RECTerrabis - Hazelwood18.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup95.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup96.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic185.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins218.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 deals240.5 mi awayClosed until 6am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup250.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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