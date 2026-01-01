Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Excelsior Springs, Missouri
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- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup159.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins378.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup325.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup323.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- RECPlant’d Farma160.1 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Outstanding Experience with Plant’d Farma's God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable ! I recently had the pleasure of trying the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable from Plantd Farma, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. As a seasoned consumer, finding a product that delivers both quality and consistency can be challenging, but this cart is truly a standout. Firstly, the flavor profile is rich and smooth, embodying the earthy and grape-like notes that God's Gift is renowned for. Each draw is silky, with no harshness, allowing for an enjoyable, seamless vaping experience. The potency is equally impressive—it provides a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that melts away stress and tension while promoting a serene mental state. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a restful evening. What sets this product apart is not just the exceptional quality of the cart but the outstanding service at Plantd Farma in Omaha, NE. The owner, management, and employees are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their products. Their expertise and warm approach create a welcoming atmosphere, making every visit a pleasure. In conclusion, the God's Gift Indica 2g Cart Disposable is a top-tier product that I highly recommend. Coupled with the exceptional customer service at Plantd Farma, it’s an experience worth every penny. 5 stars without hesitation!read full review
- MEDHerbal Bud Healers217.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Desirea is pretty cool, every time I go in there we have good conversations and she makes great recommendations. I’ve gone to other dispensaries in the area and I’m not gonna lie, this one’s my favorite! Their flower has good quality and good prices, same with their pre rolls. And they have deals for every day of the week!read full review
- RECCloud9- Edwardsville232.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
First time being in this dispensary and wow it definitely blew my expectations out of the water! BEAUTIFUL store with huge windows and natural light unlike any of the other dispensaries I’ve visited in the area. Staff had a great vibe and steered me to some new strains I hadn’t tried yet on the IL side. I will be back when I’m in the Edwardsville area 100%!read full review
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