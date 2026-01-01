Drive-thru dispensaries in Excelsior Springs, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 155
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- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins19.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECElevate - KC South27.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins37.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins39.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECReleaf Resources36.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
The moment I walked into Relief I knew it was going to be my home dispensary. They give excellent advice from very knowledgeable budtenders, have the best selection of both top shelf and modestly priced medicine and have one of the best Veteran discounts in the KC Metro area. I have been blessed to get my medicine from Relief since MMJ legalization and have no plans to go anywhere else.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup105.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup107.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
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