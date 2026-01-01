Medical marijuana dispensaries in Farmington, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 2464
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCODES - Perryville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECHeya - Park Hills5.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
The best dispensary around! Friendly staff, and easily has the best selection around. Only suggestions I would have are a few more specials on product specifically flower. Although, in fairness they probably don’t need to since it’s the only dispensary in the area that has flower regularly in stock. Great atmosphere and excellent help. Check them out!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)58.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - South County50.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have been to many dispensaries around the State of Missouri and through out the conuntry. The people at Proper South County are the nicest people ever. They are super helpful, very knowledgeable on the product, and are very good on getting you in and out the door with the product you want. This will be my new go to dispensary when I’m home in St. Louis.read full review
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific52.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- MED & RECBloc Dispensary - Valley Park52.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
- MED & RECSunrise - St. Louis54.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester56.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester56.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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