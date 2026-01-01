Woman-owned dispensaries in Farmington, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 212
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins73.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)148.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins240.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary295.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup300.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins313.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins315.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy339.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots341.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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