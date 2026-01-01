Woman-owned dispensaries in Florissant, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 226
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins24.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)17.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)81.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup232.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins249.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins296.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins307.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary329.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Kalamazoo10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins348.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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