Medical marijuana dispensaries in Grandview, Missouri
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- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins5.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins11.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECReleaf Resources1.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
The moment I walked into Relief I knew it was going to be my home dispensary. They give excellent advice from very knowledgeable budtenders, have the best selection of both top shelf and modestly priced medicine and have one of the best Veteran discounts in the KC Metro area. I have been blessed to get my medicine from Relief since MMJ legalization and have no plans to go anywhere else.read full review
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