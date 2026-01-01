Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Hannibal, Missouri
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- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup71.4 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup72.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins73.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup76.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins95.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECnuEra East Peoria (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins115.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECAroma Hill - PeoriaPickup in under 30 mins116.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I recently moved to Peoria from Minneapolis and I’ve been to the 3 dispensaries close to my house, multiple times and I have to say Aroma has already won me over. When I’m needing to buy weed I check out all of their apps and see which one has the best options for $20ish dollar eights. Aroma seems to be the best. Really been liking the Paul Bunyan stuff lately and they seem to keep a decent stock of a couple of their good stains (crunch berries & apple fritter), hoping they’ll get Alien Pebbles, Purple punch & dream queen Paul Bunyan and/or some sour diesel or headband in their rotation. Other than that, I’ve been happy with this place. Definitely recommend. On one of my purchases I was given a free eighth and on another I got to spin their wheel and got a free pre roll. Go check them out!read full review
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