Dispensaries with industry discounts in Hayti, Missouri
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- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins75.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins78.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup111.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup122.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins128.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup168.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins170.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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