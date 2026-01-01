Dispensaries with industry discounts in Hollister, Missouri
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- MED & RECGreenlight Branson3.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I moved back to the state for legal flower. As I read the reviews I have one request to all that are dissatisfied. Move states. There are states where (street weed) is what one buys illegally. At Greenlight whatever one purchases is clean. I buy flower. From the seed to me it is regulated. I moved here for a safe high. But then again I came from a state where one buys what's on the street. Thanks to Greenlight I have the pleasure of a safe high. I am thankful.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup37.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins39.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Source Cannabis - Arkansas57.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup74.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins97.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup102.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary116.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup137.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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