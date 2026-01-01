Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Humansville, Missouri
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- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic46.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins73.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins93.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup102.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins104.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup105.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup106.9 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
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