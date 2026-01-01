Woman-owned dispensaries in Jackson, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 217
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins115.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)169.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins207.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary246.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins276.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy289.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots291.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup318.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins323.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins354.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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