Dispensaries with military discounts in Jefferson City, Missouri
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- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup24.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup27.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECBUDD Dispensary45.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I just want to say that George was the best! He took the time and walked through everything with me! He even found me an extra $7.10 off my purchase! They hooked me up with a smell profs bag, ink pen, stickers, & more! They have the highest percentages of weed at the lake! I’d highly recommend stopping by!read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins77.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup103.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
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