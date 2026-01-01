Drive-thru dispensaries in Jefferson City, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 169
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- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup24.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup27.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup129.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins132.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins133.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
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