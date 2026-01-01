Dispensaries accepting cash in Joplin, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins3.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin4.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Nevada10 dealsPickup52.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is the only dispensary in this area so people who live around here really don't have a choice unless they want to drive an hour away. When they first opened up rec use here, the flower was old and dry. At least what I was getting was that way. Fast forward to 2025 and everything seems fresh now, but I do tend to look for new additions to the menu and get those. I saw where some people were complaining about price, but I compared the same exact products with dispensaries in KC and the prices are exactly the same. It's been my experience here where most of the staff are very friendly. Maybe not all of them all the time, but everyone has their bad days, so I don't fault them on that. Overall, I'd give this dispensary 4 out of 5 stars. The reason for the missing star is they don't have as large of a selection as other bigger dispensaries. But aside from that, these guys are right on par with everywhere else I've been to as far as staff, price and atmosphere. I'm very glad they are there because if they weren't, everybody would be driving to Joplin or KC all the time.read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic58.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDCannatopia Grow Supply and DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins51.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDSmoky Dreams37.0 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
Best dispo I've been to, and only one I use now, they are great,great products, and edibles like gummies, suckers, ice cream and cookies, then the flower and dab, wax, sugar, diamonds & sauce are wonderful, plus lots of disposable and carts to choose from.best lowest prices on everything, I've been to 90% of dispose in Missouri and Oklahoma and none of them have prices as good as Smokey dreams, and they were great before they stayed open 24/7 now they are absolutely awesome, so many folks love this place,read full review
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