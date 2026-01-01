Dispensaries with military discounts in Kansas City, Missouri
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- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins3.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins6.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins15.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFresh Green Dispensary Kansas City7.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
Great Service & Friendly Staff at Fresh Green Dispensary (Wornall Location) I recently moved back to the neighborhood and have been checking out different dispensaries, and I think I’ve found my new go-to spot at Fresh Green on Wornall! From the Earth is great, but I really appreciate the prices and the personalized attention I get here. Today, I was helped by Danny, and she was absolutely amazing—patient, knowledgeable, and so kind. I had a ton of questions (and didn’t have much to spend), but she took the time to explain everything and never made me feel rushed. It’s the kind of service that makes you want to come back. Definitely making Fresh Green my home dispensary and excited to start racking up rewards. Highly recommend if you're looking for great service and good deals!read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins32.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
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