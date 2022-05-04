Dispensaries with an ATM in Kansas City, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1543
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Recreational and medical dispensaries are currently open in Kansas City, Missouri.
Recreational and medical cannabis sales are legal in Kansas City, MO. Recreational sales started on February 3, 2023.
Yes, you can buy weed for recreational or medicinal purposes in Kansas City.
You can find weed at any licensed recreational or medical cannabis dispensary in Kansas City.
In Kansas City, Missouri, recreational and medical marijuana is legal.
In Kansas City, possessing 10 grams of weed or less has been decriminalized. However, distributing or selling weed is illegal and comes with a fine of $10,000 and up to four years in jail.
Yes, dispensaries in Kansas City, MO will scan your ID card either manually or with a card reader.
To get a medical marijuana card in Kansas City, MO, you must first visit your primary physician and request a physician certification form (PCF). After that, you have to register and apply for your medical marijuana identification card.
No, you do not need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Kansas City, MO. You also no longer need a medical marijuana card to purchase cannabis in Missouri.
Only adults age 21 and over may enter a medical dispensary in Kansas City.
You can place a dispensary order online using Leafly.
Look no further. Leafly’s list of Missouri’s best dispensaries has you covered.