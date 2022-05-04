25% Off All Illicit Edibles! (AVAILABLE 9/15-9/18)

10% Off All Vivid, Buoyant Bob, and Missouri's Own

25% Off All Illicit Edibles! (AVAILABLE 9/15-9/18)

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

When will dispensaries open in Kansas City, Missouri? Recreational and medical dispensaries are currently open in Kansas City, Missouri.

Is weed legal in Kansas City, MO? Recreational and medical cannabis sales are legal in Kansas City, MO. Recreational sales started on February 3, 2023.

Can you buy weed in Kansas City? Yes, you can buy weed for recreational or medicinal purposes in Kansas City.

Where do you find weed in Kansas City? You can find weed at any licensed recreational or medical cannabis dispensary in Kansas City.

What are the marijuana laws in Kansas City, Missouri? In Kansas City, Missouri, recreational and medical marijuana is legal.

Is weed decriminalized in Kansas City? In Kansas City, possessing 10 grams of weed or less has been decriminalized. However, distributing or selling weed is illegal and comes with a fine of $10,000 and up to four years in jail.

Do Kansas City, MO dispensaries scan your ID? Yes, dispensaries in Kansas City, MO will scan your ID card either manually or with a card reader.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Kansas City, MO? To get a medical marijuana card in Kansas City, MO, you must first visit your primary physician and request a physician certification form (PCF). After that, you have to register and apply for your medical marijuana identification card.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Kansas City, MO? No, you do not need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Kansas City, MO. You also no longer need a medical marijuana card to purchase cannabis in Missouri.

Can anyone go inside a medical dispensary in Kansas City? Only adults age 21 and over may enter a medical dispensary in Kansas City.

How do I order from medical marijuana dispensaries online in Kansas City? You can place a dispensary order online using Leafly.