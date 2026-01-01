Pet friendly dispensaries in Kansas City, Missouri
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- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins3.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECFresh Green Dispensary Kansas City7.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
Great Service & Friendly Staff at Fresh Green Dispensary (Wornall Location) I recently moved back to the neighborhood and have been checking out different dispensaries, and I think I’ve found my new go-to spot at Fresh Green on Wornall! From the Earth is great, but I really appreciate the prices and the personalized attention I get here. Today, I was helped by Danny, and she was absolutely amazing—patient, knowledgeable, and so kind. I had a ton of questions (and didn’t have much to spend), but she took the time to explain everything and never made me feel rushed. It’s the kind of service that makes you want to come back. Definitely making Fresh Green my home dispensary and excited to start racking up rewards. Highly recommend if you're looking for great service and good deals!read full review
- MED & RECReleaf Resources15.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
The moment I walked into Relief I knew it was going to be my home dispensary. They give excellent advice from very knowledgeable budtenders, have the best selection of both top shelf and modestly priced medicine and have one of the best Veteran discounts in the KC Metro area. I have been blessed to get my medicine from Relief since MMJ legalization and have no plans to go anywhere else.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup121.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup123.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic149.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup177.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - Stillwater10 dealsPickup246.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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