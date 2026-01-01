Pet friendly dispensaries in Kennett, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 378
All Dispensary results
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins131.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co178.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic198.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins210.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup222.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup224.7 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins230.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary243.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup266.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.