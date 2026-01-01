LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Kennett, Missouri
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- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)170.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- CBD Farmhouse447.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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