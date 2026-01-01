Dispensaries accepting cash in Kennett, Missouri
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- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins79.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDWYZE Cannabis Dispensary - Horn LakePickup88.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
These guys are so good at their jobs. This is the first dispensary I went to and I was so nervous when I walked in because I didn’t know what to do or anything but they helped me feel at ease right away and even though I spoke at a minimum they got me exactly what I needed, tailored to my needs as a patient. I’ve been sticking primarily with this dispensary location since I became a patient and have strayed very very little. Very professional informative and genuinely ready to help every person that comes in, with equal care and attention.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Perryville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins102.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup106.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup111.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins131.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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