Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Kirksville, Missouri
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- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Moberly11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup86.4 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins86.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup90.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Liberty9 dealsPickup118.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Gal who helped me (ugh, can't remember her name; sorry. [Petite redhead]), was super friendly and shared her experience and recommendation regarding my purchase. She was very friendly and genuine. I will definitely return to that location as long as they continue to employ folks like her. -Mikeread full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Troy8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins119.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Super clean, friendly, knowledgeable staff, above-and-beyond customer service, and they're super patient and kind. Only had a line one time that I've been there, but it moved quickly, and there is a steady stream of people coming and going. Staff were excellent helping me find the strains I wanted to get the effects I needed, as well as taking the time to explain all the details, like how to use each product, which terpenes did what, the process the different concentrates are made by, and really took the time with me to make sure I had the best possible products for my individual needs while keeping it all in my budget. This is my go-to store, and I'm really strong about supporting good businesses and good customer service, so I won't go anywhere else. They even keep your history and notes in their computers about prior purchases, preferences, and needs. Really on top of the game there. Having Happy Cloud right next door is icing on the cake- same company, same amazing service, and they will hook you up with all the supplies you need, from wraps to vapes to rigs. They also sell a lot of work from local artists and I prefer to support my community businesses anytime I can over faceless mega corps.read full review
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