Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Kirksville, Missouri
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- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins330.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co418.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - OKC10 dealsPickup427.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Super great shop I typically go to the location on SW 66th and Western and since they've reopened the location looks amazing. For a little while, while they were "Upgrading" the first location, I shopped at the location on SW 29th and May and they offered just as much as the store on Western and they have a freaking drive through! Both locations have the coolest employees, I hate people and find myself engaging with the employees every time.read full review
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