Dispensaries with industry discounts in Kirkwood, Missouri
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup8.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester4.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Lindbergh (CLOSED)4.9 mi away
I went today for the second time ever. The first time was just to get a pre roll so I was in and out. Today I had to do some math with what I could afford and the lady at the front desk was very kind and helpful with that and was very friendly and welcoming. She made the experience really nice and easy. Plus I got some of their in house brand and it’s amazing. Got some of the Live Badder. Taste amazing and is super smooth.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester5.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - South County7.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have been to many dispensaries around the State of Missouri and through out the conuntry. The people at Proper South County are the nicest people ever. They are super helpful, very knowledgeable on the product, and are very good on getting you in and out the door with the product you want. This will be my new go to dispensary when I’m home in St. Louis.read full review
- MED & RECHeya - Saint Ann10.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - Bridgeton12.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
This is my store period! Every since I first walked in the door 3 months ago I have had nothing but great experiences with the staff and the selection, the deals, loyalty program and the atmosphere. The staff really are top notch, friendly knowledgeable, I don't/ won't shop anywhere else, I am a proper cannabis customer for life.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters16.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECVerts– Pacific20.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
What a cool experience. I still feel a bit awkward openly walking into the store but I promise you, I'll get over it!!! I appreciate the over-the-top service starting right at the front door. Always pleasant and welcoming. And the same is true in the store. All my questions are answered according to my needs. I love it!! Thanks to everyone at the store.read full review
- RECCloud9- Edwardsville27.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
First time being in this dispensary and wow it definitely blew my expectations out of the water! BEAUTIFUL store with huge windows and natural light unlike any of the other dispensaries I’ve visited in the area. Staff had a great vibe and steered me to some new strains I hadn’t tried yet on the IL side. I will be back when I’m in the Edwardsville area 100%!read full review
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