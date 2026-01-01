Medical marijuana dispensaries in Kirkwood, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins5.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins24.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester4.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester5.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECBloc Dispensary - Valley Park5.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - South County7.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I have been to many dispensaries around the State of Missouri and through out the conuntry. The people at Proper South County are the nicest people ever. They are super helpful, very knowledgeable on the product, and are very good on getting you in and out the door with the product you want. This will be my new go to dispensary when I’m home in St. Louis.read full review
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