Woman-owned dispensaries in Kirkwood, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 224
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins24.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)12.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)96.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup247.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins263.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins294.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins310.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary324.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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