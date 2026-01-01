Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Lebanon, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1493
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup48.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic57.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECBUDD Dispensary32.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I just want to say that George was the best! He took the time and walked through everything with me! He even found me an extra $7.10 off my purchase! They hooked me up with a smell profs bag, ink pen, stickers, & more! They have the highest percentages of weed at the lake! I’d highly recommend stopping by!read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Springfield (CLOSED)45.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECTerrabis - Springfield45.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great customer service and great quality product. Sometimes their prices are higher than others but they have great deals weekly. And if you're a first time customer you get an additional discount for your next 3 visits. I've never had a problem here and use this club and greenlight as my go to places. Definitely recommend.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup79.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup86.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Columbia9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins89.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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