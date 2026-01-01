Woman-owned dispensaries in Lee's Summit, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 187
All Dispensary results
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins194.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)263.1 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MEDFlower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins282.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup294.2 mi awayClosed until 11:30am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup362.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins401.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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