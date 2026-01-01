Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Liberty, Missouri
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- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins6.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
- MED & RECReleaf Resources26.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
The moment I walked into Relief I knew it was going to be my home dispensary. They give excellent advice from very knowledgeable budtenders, have the best selection of both top shelf and modestly priced medicine and have one of the best Veteran discounts in the KC Metro area. I have been blessed to get my medicine from Relief since MMJ legalization and have no plans to go anywhere else.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary109.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins110.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup114.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup115.9 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
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