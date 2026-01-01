Dispensaries accepting cash in Manchester, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms Rock Hill4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins7.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup13.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins20.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECKind Goods - Manchester0.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECN’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester0.8 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECBloc Dispensary - Valley Park4.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!read full review
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